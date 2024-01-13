Japanese scholar Ogasawara Yoshiyuki: The Democratic Progressive Party’s vote share dropped by 18% and went to Ke Wenzhe | Politics | Central News Agency CNA

#Japanese #scholar #Ogasawara #Yoshiyuki #Democratic #Progressive #Partys #vote #share #dropped #Wenzhe #Politics #Central #News #Agency #CNA

2024/1/13 21:55 (updated at 1/14 00:04)

Popular Party presidential candidate Ke Wenzhe (front right) admitted defeat on the 13th and called on everyone not to give up. He has now taken the first step towards success.Photographed by Central News Agency reporter Wu Jiasheng on January 13, 113

(Central News Agency, Taipei, 13th) Japanese scholar Yoshiyuki Ogasawara said today that Democratic Progressive Party presidential candidate Lai Qingde won about 40% of the vote in this election, which was about 18% lower than the previous time Tsai Ing-wen was re-elected. He believes that The votes went to People’s Party presidential candidate Ke Wenzhe, but more Taiwanese voters ultimately chose Lai Ching-te, who will inherit Tsai Ing-wen’s line.

Kuomintang presidential candidate Hou Youyi and Kuomintang presidential candidate Ke Wenzhe admitted defeat this evening. The Japan Broadcasting Corporation (NHK) will broadcast special news on the Taiwan presidential election in the evening, introducing the impact of fake news including “deep fake videos” on the election.

Ogasawara said in an online interview in Taipei that compared with Tsai Ing-wen’s 58% vote rate four years ago, Lai Qingde’s vote rate this time was about 40%, and 18% of the votes were lost to Ke Wenzhe. Although Ko Wenzhe has taken a new line outside the two major party systems, on major issues such as Taiwan’s future relationship with China and how to ensure Taiwan’s future security, more Taiwanese voters have chosen Lai Ching-te, who will inherit Tsai Ing-wen’s line.

Ogasawara also said that four years ago, more young people voted for Tsai Ing-wen, but this time in the final round of the election, he believes that young people are more inclined to vote for Ke Wenzhe.

Talking about China’s methods of interfering in Taiwan’s election this time, including the suspicion that many district chiefs in Taipei City were invited to travel to China, as well as China’s pressure on Taiwanese artists. Ogasawara said that according to his observation, for Taiwanese people, it is common sense that China will intervene in elections, and it is even said that they have become accustomed to it.

As for whether the intervention was effective, he said that China did this in the hope of helping Hou Youyi attract votes. On the surface, it did not succeed. However, he believed that China’s methods were becoming more and more upgraded and clever, which deserves Taiwan’s attention.

Lai Qingde was elected as the new president of the Republic of China, Ogasawara said. China has always described Lai as a “Taiwan independence faction” and is quite vigilant. In the future, it will certainly closely observe what message Lai will convey in his inauguration speech in May, and will also put pressure on Lai in various ways off the stage. (Editor: Gao Zhaofen) 1130113

Central News Agency “First-hand News” app

The text, pictures and videos on this website may not be reproduced, publicly broadcast or publicly transmitted and used without authorization.