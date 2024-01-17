Japanese startup wants to vaporize space waste with lasers from Earth

#Japanese #startup #vaporize #space #waste #lasers #Earth

EX-Fusion, a startup from Osaka, Japan, plans to develop a ground-based laser system that can remove space debris from Earth. If this innovative approach is successful, it could be a valuable way to clear out the increasingly crowded space around our home world. Space junk refers to discarded man-made objects in orbit, such as old satellites and used rocket stages. These debris, varying in size, pose a collision risk to operational spacecraft and the International Space Station. Even debris a few millimeters in size can cause problems when they collide with functioning satellites and spacecraft.

As a result, the need to detect and remove smaller space debris is growing as space-related activities expand worldwide. For example, Nikkei Asia reports that a Tokyo startup, Astroscale Holdings, plans to launch a special satellite to remove relatively large space debris. Another company is Japan’s Sky Perfect JSAT, which is working with Riken and other partners to develop a satellite-mounted laser that redirects space junk into Earth’s atmosphere, where it burns up. EX-Fusion distinguishes itself by its ground-up approach, in which the startup uses its arsenal of laser technology originally developed for generating fusion energy. In October, EX-Fusion signed a memorandum of understanding with EOS Space Systems, an Australian contractor with space debris detection technology. EX-Fusion has announced plans to install a high-powered laser system at the EOS Space Observatory near Canberra.

In the first phase of this project, laser technology will be developed to detect space debris of less than 10 cm. These debris have traditionally been difficult to find with lasers from the ground. During the second phase, EX-Fusion and EOS Space will use laser beams fired from the ground to remove space debris. The method involves firing the laser intermittently in the opposite direction of the debris to slow it down. This decrease in orbital speed should, in theory, cause the debris to enter the Earth’s atmosphere and burn up. The EOS Space group currently supplies laser weapon systems to destroy drones, but powerful lasers have other applications as well. EOS Space executive vice president James Bennett, Nikkei Asia reports, said lasers intended to remove space debris are not the same as weapons-grade lasers. Current laser weapons often use fiber lasers to cut, weld metal and destroy drones by firing continuous heat.

However, EX-Fusion’s method will use diode-pumped solid-state (DPSS) lasers. These lasers are pulsed to apply force to fast-moving debris, stopping it like a brake. “The power of a laser for destroying space debris is an order of magnitude lower than for nuclear fusion, but they share technical challenges such as control via special mirrors,” said Kazuki Matsuo, CEO of EX-Fusion. EX-Fusion’s plan to shoot down space junk from the ground faces development issues in precision and power. Still, it has the advantage that improvements and maintenance can be easily carried out on Earth. The technology could potentially be used alongside debris removal services from companies such as Astroscale.

Bron: Interesting Engineering