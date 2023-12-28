Japanese study: Brain protection begins with the teeth

#Japanese #study #Brain #protection #begins #teeth

A new Japanese study has raised questions about the relationship between oral health (gum disease) and brain health (neurodegenerative disorders), which most experts agree are surprisingly interconnected.

The results proved – according to the study – that “the two issues are linked to a faster rate of atrophy in the hippocampus – which is the part of the brain that controls memory, learning and emotion – and this is not the first time such a connection has been made. Last March, an American study found that poor health The mouth appears to be a major risk factor for stroke and dementia,” according to agencies.

Satoshi Yamaguchi, the lead author of the Japanese study, commented on his findings by saying: “Maintaining healthier teeth without developing gum disease may help protect brain health, and this is not just an academic interest, as the World Health Organization estimates that severe gum disease, which “Characterized by bleeding gums and damage to the tissues supporting the teeth, it affects about 19% of the world’s adult population. This means that more than a billion people may be at risk of early cognitive decline due to the condition of their mouths.”

By emphasizing the value of brushing teeth, and making healthy food choices where possible, they can help older people protect their mouths against plaque and bacteria – thus reducing their risk of neurodegenerative diseases.

These types of small, consistent lifestyle changes can make a big difference over time.

However, the evidence is clear that oral health interventions can help combat cognitive decline, and clinicians play a key role in spreading this message.