Japan’s Efforts to Save Its Dying Plane on the Moon

#Japans #Efforts #Save #Dying #Plane #Moon

Jakarta –

Recently Japan made history where they successfully landed their first spacecraft called SLIM on Moon. However, there is a problem that makes the probe dying and the Japanese space agency is trying to save it.

The President of JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), Hiroshi Yamakawa, confirmed that the landing was successful and the spacecraft was able to send signals. But unfortunately, the panel’s capabilities are compromised during landing, so the spacecraft relies on battery power.

Slim’s spacecraft was shut down just three hours after its historic landing to conserve power. Engineers realized the solar cells were pointing west away from the Sun, and could not produce electricity. But the mission team now hopes the situation improves as lighting conditions change.

“If sunlight shines on the Moon from the west in the future, we believe there is a possibility that the power plant will function, and we are currently preparing for restoration,” Jaxa was quoted as saying detikINET from the BBC.

Slim’s mission made Japan the fifth country in history to successfully carry out a soft landing on the moon. But the excitement soon turned to worry as his energy levels were draining away. Rather than let the battery system run out, the decision was made to put the aircraft to sleep.

It is now “morning” at Slim’s landing site on the slopes of Shioli Crater. If, as suspected, the spacecraft’s solar cells are heading west, then they may have to wait until “lunar afternoon” before they capture enough light to begin charging the battery system.

Slim was carrying two small rovers, which according to data were successfully ejected as planned before landing. The plane is also equipped with an infrared camera to study local geology. How much investigation will be possible if power is restored is still unknown.

Statistically, it has proven very difficult to land on the Moon. Only about half of all attempts are successful. Before Slim landed, only the United States, Soviet Union, China and India had made it to the Moon intact. A private American mission recently failed in that attempt and returned to Earth before disintegrating in the Pacific Ocean.

Watch the video “Japan’s ambition is to become the fifth country to successfully reach the moon”

(fyk/fyk)