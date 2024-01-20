Japan’s lunar lander has landed successfully, but solar panels do not yet generate electricity

#Japans #lunar #lander #landed #successfully #solar #panels #generate #electricity

The Japanese SLIM spacecraft (which stands for Smart Lander for Investigating Moon) landed on the moon as planned around 4:20 PM our time. This is confirmed by the Japanese space agency JAXA, which has now been able to make contact with the lunar lander. Earlier, communication and the livestream were suddenly interrupted, causing uncertainty about the status of the lunar lander.

However, according to JAXA, the solar cells are not yet working properly, which is why the lunar lander does not generate electricity. The cause of this is being investigated. The spacecraft currently runs on battery energy.

Japan is the fifth country to land a spacecraft on the moon, after the US, the Soviet Union, China and India. This is the Japanese space agency JAXA’s first mission to the moon’s surface, although Japan had previously placed two satellites in orbit around the moon.

What is special about this moon mission is that Japan calls it a moon sniper – a so-called ‘sniper on the moon’ – because the spacecraft has technology to land much more precisely, namely up to 100 meters. Thanks to a kind of facial recognition, it should recognize the craters on the moon or look for dangerous rocks on the surface. In this way, the lunar lander determines where it is and can decide for itself whether to adjust.

“No country has succeeded in this,” says JAXA. Until now, spacecraft often landed tens of kilometers away from the originally intended location. If this technology works, it will be an important breakthrough for landing on the moon in more difficult terrain in the future. Explorers do not necessarily have to go to flat areas without threats, they can also visit the hills and craters of the moon. There may be more water there, which is needed for manned missions.

The instruments carried will map the composition of the Shioli crater on the moon. The search will include olivine, a mineral that may have been released from under the moon’s crust during the impact that caused the crater. It also includes two small lunar vehicles that move in unique ways: Lev-1, which moves by jumping, and Lev-2, which rolls and looks like an elongated baseball.

Japan’s SLIM lander carries two small lunar vehicles, including the Lev-2, which was developed with the help of Japanese toy manufacturer Takara Tomy.Image AFP

Japan launched the SLIM lander in September. The spacecraft has now been on its way from Earth for about 110 days. This means it takes a run-up via an elongated route that requires much less fuel than the faster options that other missions often choose.

Many moon missions have failed recently, including Japan’s own. Over the past five years, attempts by Israel, India, Japan, Russia and the US have failed. India achieved success with a new attempt last year, making it the fourth country to perform a successful space landing.

Only China has managed to land a spacecraft on the moon several times in recent history, namely in 2009, 2013, 2019 and 2020. A fifth Chinese attempt is planned for later this year.

NASA also wants to go to the moon again, but recently postponed the manned Artemis III mission to September 2026.

