Japan’s most wanted criminal revealed his true identity as a terminally ill patient

#Japans #wanted #criminal #revealed #true #identity #terminally #ill #patient

January 29, 2024 – 10:46 p.m

Satoshi Kirishima, one of Japan’s most wanted criminals, who hid from justice for almost fifty years, has died, MTI wrote.

The left-wing extremist, whose black-and-white photo has been displayed in police stations across Japan for decades, checked into a hospital’s oncology ward for treatment under a pseudonym last week. Not long after, the 70-year-old patient revealed his true identity. While the police were still waiting for the results of the DNA test, the accused criminal died on Monday morning.

The Japanese newspaper Aszahi Simbun quoted the police as saying that there is a high probability that this person was indeed Kirishima.

The patrol photo of the young Kirishima, showing him with long hair, thick glasses and a friendly smile, is familiar to almost everyone in Japan. Even Halloween costumes were inspired by Japan’s most wanted criminal.

Kirisma Szatosi’s previous photos can be seen in the upper right corner of the picture – Photo: Richard A. Brooks / AFP

Born in the city of Hiroshima, Kirishima was radicalized during his student years in Tokyo and joined the East Asian Anti-Japanese Armed Front. The left-wing extremist group committed several assassinations against Japanese companies in the 1970s. Eight people lost their lives in one of the attacks against the Mitsubishi group of companies.

According to Japanese authorities, in April 1975, Kirishima was involved in an inferno bombing that caused serious damage to a building in the Ginza district of Tokyo, but there were no deaths. Kirishima then went into hiding.

Also Read:  French diplomat dies in Gaza after Israel strikes house he was sheltering in

According to the Aszahi television channel, Kirishima lived a double life for years. Under the pseudonym Hiroshi Uchida, he worked for a construction company in Fujisawa, was paid in cash, had no health insurance and no driver’s license in order to remain unnoticed by the authorities, and paid for his medical expenses out of his own pocket. He revealed his identity only a few days earlier. “I want to face death by my real name,” Kirishima declared on his deathbed, according to medical staff.

From our partners

Follow us on Facebook too!

From our partners

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Life will soon begin in the “Rainis” block
Life will soon begin in the “Rainis” block
Posted on
The number of flu cases is constantly increasing. Rafila: “There is a problem of an epidemic type situation”
The number of flu cases is constantly increasing. Rafila: “There is a problem of an epidemic type situation”
Posted on
Market: 15 years later, the Varela family will once again be represented at Estrela
Market: 15 years later, the Varela family will once again be represented at Estrela
Posted on
Those with that disease should be even more careful! Calcium and vitamin D are very important in nutrition
Those with that disease should be even more careful! Calcium and vitamin D are very important in nutrition
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News