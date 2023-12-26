Japan’s Unmanned Lunar Landing Vehicle Enters Lunar Orbit

#Japans #Unmanned #Lunar #Landing #Vehicle #Enters #Lunar #Orbit

Japan’s space agency announced that the country’s first lunar landing craft has been successfully inserted into lunar orbit.

The Japanese Space Exploration Agency (JAXA) said the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) unmanned vehicle was placed in the planned lunar orbit at around 16.50 Japan time on Monday (25/12/2023). He added that the spacecraft is currently in normal condition.

The agency said landing on the lunar surface was scheduled for around 12.20am on January 20, as planned.

If SLIM successfully lands on the moon, Japan will become the fifth country to achieve the feat, after the former Soviet Union, the United States, China and India, which have already done so this year.

SLIM is capable of landing on targets with a margin of error of 100 meters, which is more than ten times the landing accuracy of spacecraft sent by four other countries.

Also Read:  Eindhoven researchers send the fastest digital message ever | Tech

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Young, homeless and invisible – hundreds of young people in Switzerland are homeless – Radio SRF 1
Young, homeless and invisible – hundreds of young people in Switzerland are homeless – Radio SRF 1
Posted on
The discovery of 5 bodies in an apartment on Christmas Day shocked Paris
The discovery of 5 bodies in an apartment on Christmas Day shocked Paris
Posted on
Zakwan and sister Zulfa with Down syndrome are happy together after earthquake drama: ‘But the pain remains’
Zakwan and sister Zulfa with Down syndrome are happy together after earthquake drama: ‘But the pain remains’
Posted on
BJH 2pcs Bookshelf Speaker Stands, for bookshelf speakers up to 40 pounds, ideal for living room or home theater system
BJH 2pcs Bookshelf Speaker Stands, for bookshelf speakers up to 40 pounds, ideal for living room or home theater system
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News