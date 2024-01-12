Jarry, Tabilo and Garin already have rivals for their Australian Open debut

#Jarry #Tabilo #Garin #rivals #Australian #Open #debut

The first round of the game is slowly approaching. Australian Openthe first Grand Slam of the season and a competition that opens large-scale games in the world of tennis.

Multiple tennis players from different latitudes are already installed in the oceanic country finishing their participation in different tournaments in preparation for what will be the mentioned ‘Major’.

For example, Alejandro Tabilo is in the grand final of the ATP de Aucklandthe ABS Classic, where he will play the grand final against the Japanese, Taro Danielall before debuting at the Australian Open.

Australian Open main draw

However, the main draw of the contest that will be held in Melbourne It is already formed and the Chilean rackets that will be present already know their respective rivals.

The best positioned of the nationals is Nicolás Jarry (N°18)who will face the Italian No. 102 in the world, Flavio Cobolliwho climbed from the qualy to say present at the Australian Open.

For its part, Tabilo (N°82) He also knows the name of his opponent in the first round. The opponent will be the American, Aleksandar Kovacevicwho is currently No. 103 in the ATP ranking.

Last but not least, Cristian Garin (N°88) will be the first of the nationals to compete and will be measured against the local team Christopher O’Connellwho is in position No. 71 on a planetary level.

Notably Tomás Barrios (N°95) He was also among the national representatives in Australia, but his defeat in the first round of qualifying against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (N°201)caused him to say goodbye to the oceanic contest earlier than budgeted.

Schedules

Remember that Garin will be the first to see action, after their meeting was agreed for this Sunday, January 14 not before 1:30 at dawn on national soil, while Jarry He will do it the same day but at 9:00 p.m., the same time as the duel. Tabilo (the schedules correspond to the transmission of the matches in Chilean territory).