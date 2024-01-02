Jasmina and Rytmus were robbed! A thief has caused enormous damage: Alagič reacts to a serious incident

A thief worked in the house of musician Patrik Rytmus Vrbovský (46) and presenter Jasmina Alagič (34). You’ll be amazed at what they’ve lost!

According to PLUS Jeden Deň information, the thief got into the house in Malinov (Senec district) probably by jumping over the fence. He then opened the door to the terrace and ran straight into the celebrity couple’s bedroom. It’s shocking what he took. For example, he splurged on a gold Rolex watch worth an incredible 30,000 euros, several gold bracelets, one of which cost up to 9,000 euros, but he also grabbed a gold engagement ring worth 6,000!

The perpetrator did not despise other jewelry either. He stole a gold chain with a large head of Jesus worth 3,000 euros from the house. In addition, he also took a black branded suitcase with an astronomical price of 4,000 euros or a gold chain with a ibex pendant worth 10,000 euros. The amount of damage that Jasmine and Rytmus suffered is shocking. The value of Jasmina’s stolen things reached more than 67,000 euros, and Rytmus lost things worth 17,000 euros.

Jasmina Alagič confirmed the theft in the house, saying that it happened in broad daylight, while no one was home at the time. “I wouldn’t say completely that we became some kind of victims, but yes, it is true that someone tried to get to us,” she stated, but says that everything most valuable was left to them.

“Everyone should take an example from the fact that you should not underestimate the security you have at home, even in broad daylight. This is probably what I would like to convey to everyone. At the same time, however, we are grateful that it turned out the way it did, that is, that we have no physical, psychological or, in fact, material damage, such that we would be really sorry,” says Jasmina.

