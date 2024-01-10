Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet already mutually agree on divorce | Stars

#Jason #Momoa #Lisa #Bonet #mutually #agree #divorce #Stars

The divorce between Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet has already been finalized. American media report this based on legal documents. On Monday it was announced that Bonet had officially filed for divorce from Momoa. The couple announced their separation two years ago.

Bonet has informed the Los Angeles court that she and the Aquaman actor have mutually reached an agreement regarding their property and marital rights. “The parties have a written agreement that is submitted to the court,” say Page Six and The New York Post, among others, based on court documents. The two do not want alimony.

In 2017, 56-year-old Bonet, known for her role in The Cosby show, and 44-year-old Momoa married. The ex-partners announced their break in January 2022. Together they have two children, daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf. They want shared custody of their children.

Private newsletter

Daily the latest news about the stars and royals.

Also Read:  No, because we have security guarantees that Romania has never had before

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The Future Queen Mary of Denmark: A Legendary Love and How She Became a Princess on Another Continent | Names
The Future Queen Mary of Denmark: A Legendary Love and How She Became a Princess on Another Continent | Names
Posted on
Popular Aboutaleb became ‘figurehead of Rotterdam’, but criticism increased
Popular Aboutaleb became ‘figurehead of Rotterdam’, but criticism increased
Posted on
Rolex made a special model
Rolex made a special model
Posted on
Tattoo artist Henk Schiffmacher (71) receives Frans Banninck Cocq medal
Tattoo artist Henk Schiffmacher (71) receives Frans Banninck Cocq medal
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News