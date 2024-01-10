Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet already mutually agree on divorce | Stars

#Jason #Momoa #Lisa #Bonet #mutually #agree #divorce #Stars

The divorce between Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet has already been finalized. American media report this based on legal documents. On Monday it was announced that Bonet had officially filed for divorce from Momoa. The couple announced their separation two years ago.

Bonet has informed the Los Angeles court that she and the Aquaman actor have mutually reached an agreement regarding their property and marital rights. “The parties have a written agreement that is submitted to the court,” say Page Six and The New York Post, among others, based on court documents. The two do not want alimony.

In 2017, 56-year-old Bonet, known for her role in The Cosby show, and 44-year-old Momoa married. The ex-partners announced their break in January 2022. Together they have two children, daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf. They want shared custody of their children.

