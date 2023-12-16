Jason Momoa is honest about Aquaman: “It doesn’t look good”

#Jason #Momoa #honest #Aquaman #doesnt #good

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is less than a week away, but according to actor Jason Momoa, it could be the last time he appears as the title character. He told Entertainment Tonight.

“It doesn’t look good,” he tells the publication. “I don’t necessarily want this to be the end… [maar] I don’t think it’s really a choice.” By this he means that DC boss James Gunn wants to restart the DC universe.

More Momoa?

A reboot therefore makes the chance of more of the same Aquaman small. “The truth is, if the audience loves it, there’s a possibility,Momoa said. “So I mean, it just comes down to whether people like it.”

Even though this might be the last time we get to see Momoa as Aquaman, that doesn’t mean he won’t continue with DC. There have been rumors for some time that he will play the character Lobo, something that Momoa herself is certainly interested in.

The Lost Kingdom

But first he can be seen as Arthur Curry, the king of Atlantis. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is directed by James Wann and can be seen in Dutch theaters from Thursday, December 21.