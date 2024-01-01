Javier Hernández and the best New Year’s news for Chivas, the blunderbuss is coming

#Javier #Hernández #Years #news #Chivas #blunderbuss #coming

The best news that Chicharito gives to Chivas December 31, 2023 · 11:30 p.m.

2024 will arrive full of emotions for all of us. Chivaswho received good news from the Mexican forward Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez, the same one that was intended since past tournaments to return to the team that saw him born. Now the flock will have the possibility of having the presence of Chicharito Hernández in their ranks, since there would already be an interesting agreement between the rojiblancos and the forward’s entourage.

Chicharito He is a free agent and can negotiate calmly with any club, with which Chivas will only have to negotiate his salary, which undoubtedly remains very high. According to Sports salaries, Chicharito Hernández ended up earning 6 million dollars a year in the squad. Los Angeles Galaxy, a salary that for Chivas seems inaccessible, but he would have the opportunity to negotiate a high salary with the Mexican thanks to the agreement between Javier Hernandez and Puma MX, the company that makes the Chivas t-shirt.

According to journalist Víctor López, the company that dresses Javier Hernández, Puma MX, would be analyzing the possibility of bringing the Mexican striker back into the sacred fold, since they understand that the sale of T-shirts Chicharito It would undoubtedly generate million-dollar profits not only in Mexican territory but also in the United States where there is a large population of fans of the sacred flock.

If the sponsoring company covers the expenses of the arrival of Javier Hernandez, Chivas would have the necessary capital to attract other elements and reinforce the squad for Clausura 2024, where the herd is expected to put together a real blunderbuss with young players, but who have experience in the MX League. The first to arrive was Jose Castillo from Pachuca and now they are also waiting for the possible arrival of Javier Hernández.

