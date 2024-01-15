Jawbone changes can indicate loss of size – ZWP online – the news portal for the dental industry

#Jawbone #loss #size #ZWP #online #news #portal #dental #industry

Photo: Slava Dumchev – stock.adobe.com

Structural changes in the jawbone in midlife could indicate subsequent height loss in women, according to a study recently published in the journal British Medical Journal Open has been published. Dentists may recognize these changes on oral x-rays and should work with physicians to provide prevention options.

Height loss in women increases after age 75 and poses a higher risk of illness and death. Possible causes include progressive skeletal deformities, arch depression and osteoporosis.

The researchers wanted to find out whether the jawbone contains enough information about the general condition of the skeleton to predict future size loss. The study was based on data from the Prospective Population Study of Women in Gothenburg, Sweden, which began in 1968. A total of 933 women took part. Height loss was calculated over three periods of 12–13 years each, and it was found that women with severe cortical erosion and sparse trabeculation had the greatest loss.

The results remained even after taking various influencing factors into account. This is an observational study, so no firm conclusions about cause and effect can be made.

The structural changes in the jawbone are similar to those in the vertebral bodies. A collaboration between dentists and doctors could help identify older women at risk of height loss early. Regular dental visits and x-rays could help predict future risk.

Quelle: British Medical Journal