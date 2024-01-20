JAXA lunar lander successfully landed, solar panels do not generate power – IT Pro – News

#JAXA #lunar #lander #successfully #landed #solar #panels #generate #power #Pro #News

That is certainly possible, but an RTG does make things more complex, especially if you also do it in a hybrid setup. And complex equates to ‘more expensive’. And JAXA has a relatively limited budget, so it quickly becomes no longer attractive.

And the weight of the lander also increases, which may leave less space for scientific instruments because you will then reach the maximum payload that the rocket or space vehicle carrying the lander can handle more quickly. And more weight may also mean more fuel needed at launch, and therefore even more costs.

In addition, with an RTG you leave radioactive waste behind, which is not really very sustainable or responsible. And there is always a risk that something will go wrong at launch. A small risk, definitely, but a risk it is and remains.

An RTG is often used (in space travel) in missions that have a long lead time, usually measured in (many) years. This lander is not intended for such a long mission anyway, so from that point of view an RTG would have been a bit overkill, especially if you combine it with the above points.

