JAXA Restores Communications with Lunar Probe

The Japanese space agency said it had successfully re-established communications with its lunar probe and had received new images of the lunar surface.

The agency previously turned off electricity to the vehicle in the hope that the vehicle’s solar panels would start generating electricity automatically.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, via social media on Monday (29/01/2024) said that communications had been restored the previous evening.

It said the agency immediately began scientific observations using a special camera on the Smart Lander for Lunar Investigation, or SLIM.

SLIM landed on the Moon on January 20, making Japan the fifth country in the world to achieve the feat.

The agency later said it had successfully landed the vehicle with almost pinpoint accuracy, around 55 meters from the target landing location. Previously, space probes sent by other countries to the Moon landed several kilometers from the designated zone.

