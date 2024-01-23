JAZZ MUSIC – Death of Dédé Rabeson

The maestro of Malagasy Jazz. Georges Dieu Donné Rabeson, better known as Dédé Rabeson, put down his saxophone for good the day before yesterday at the venerable age of 89. This excellent saxophonist, pioneer of jazz, marked the evolution of jazz in Madagascar by shaping it to a 100% pure style. Considered one of the precursors of Malagasy jazz, Dédé Rabeson transmitted this musical culture to his children, such as Datita Rabeson, Belhain Rabeson, Francis Pita Rabeson, and others in the musical world. “His children have become essential musicians, a greatness that testifies to his exceptional knowledge and talent in the field of jazz. He was able to carry the name of Madagascar through jazz, both nationally and internationally,” underlines Njakanirina Rakotonirainy, jazz musician.

Dédé Rabeson’s passion for music took root at a young age, starting with the clarinet and learning by ear all the jazz standards he had at home. His style, influenced by a mixture of Cannonball Adderley and Stan Getz, allowed him to develop a game that was both graceful and technical. The departure of Dédé Rabeson created an immense void in the field of jazz, leaving music without one of its pillars.

Nicole Rafalimananjara