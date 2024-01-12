JC Escarra SIGNED with New York Yankees

#Escarra #SIGNED #York #Yankees

After the marathon day on January 11 with the 30 MLB teams negotiating with different players avoiding salary arbitration, we return to a slightly calmer routine. However, for many franchises there are still decisions to be made. One of them is New York Yankeeswho on January 12, agreed to a new contract for 2024.

It seems that the needs of the team led by Brian Cashman go through their mound players. The latest addition of New York Yankees was pitcher Marcus Stroman during the close of the day on January 11. According to what was known, the agreement was for two years and $37 millionin addition to a club option for the third campaign (COMPLETE NOTE).

It may interest you: BREAKING MINUTE: Cuba Independiente Team ADDED ANOTHER active MLB

New York Yankees agree with Cuban-American JC Escarra

Yusseff Díaz’s report from Pelota Cubana Through his Social Network X he gave us the news. «Catcher @jcescarra signs a minor league contract with the @Yankees with an invitation to Spring Training, Escarra is represented by Lisette Carnet and @cperez58 of @LeonaSports» was seen in the journalist’s post.

JC Escarra He has four years of experience in the Minor Leagues. In 343 games, he slashed .245/.349/.730 with 30 home runs. In addition, he has 167 runs produced, 150 scored, five triples and 58 doubles.

Member of FEPCUBE

The new New York Yankees player is part of the Cuban Professional Baseball Federation (FEPCUBE). Escarra is on the roster of 40 of the Cuba Independiente Team that will participate in the Intercontinental Baseball Series to be held in Barranquilla, Colombia.

It may interest you: Fepcube WON: Team Rentería DENIED the Cuban Baseball Federation