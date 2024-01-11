JEAN CLAUDE RAKOTOMALALA – “The transfer policy weakens small clubs”

Jean Claude Rakotomalala, vice-president of MB2All, gave an overview of basketball.

The current vice-president of the MB2All club gives a brief assessment of his mandate at the head of the club. He shares his opinion on the current management of change in Madagascar.

Before we start the year 2024, can you summarize in a few words the results of MB2All over the last five years?

From 2019 to 2023, MB2All won ten Madagascar championship titles and seven vice-champion titles for all categories in basketball. It is especially in the women’s category that our club is most successful. But MB2All’s golden age was 2018 with seven national titles, including five in the U14, U16, U18, N1B and N1A women’s categories. This year we will try to win more titles in each age category. Besides basketball, there is also MB2All badminton in which we also dominate the women’s category with the first two senior places for several years.

The MB2All N1A ladies have dominated the first women’s division for the last five years, but in 2023, against the GNBC, it was more complicated. For what?

It’s true, it’s a match that reminds us of the two finals played against the SBBC of Boeny in 2020 and 2021. But we can explain it by the fact that we had little time to prepare for the phase final.

We can say that your club is one of the suppliers, if not the first, of the members of the Ankoay ladies national team. What is the secret to your success?

It’s true, our club contains a large part of the members of the national team in 5×5 or 3×3 for women. In sport, there are no secrets, we emphasize training. We have endless nurseries. We prioritize education before victory, we emphasize the spiritual side. And above all, we highlight the human side before being a basketball player. In addition, our watchword is: “For fulfilled, responsible and exemplary youth”. And with this in mind, we always strive to produce successful young people.

Why did MB2All skip the national championship in the men’s N1A? Are the policies of the big clubs which monopolize the key parts of certain clubs not destroying their future?

It’s true. We abandoned the N1A men’s championship in 2023 due to lack of players. Some were hired by other clubs and others retired. I believe that with regard to large clubs, we must review the transfer policy, set a higher amount for training clubs, We must also review the regulations by specifying “that no club must evolve in N1A s ‘it does not have a nursery (category U12, U14, U16…..)’. This situation benefits the big clubs, while the amateur clubs and small clubs are weakened even though they have spent a lot to train players who risk leaving them at any moment. As a result, there is a big imbalance and the level of the championship risks regressing, because only two or three clubs dominate. Everyone to meditate.

In your opinion, what is missing in Malagasy basketball to stand up to other African clubs because, in the Basketball African League, we do not carry much weight?

Professionalism and the lack of international competitions. In the world of basketball in Madagascar, there are only two clubs that are evolving in this direction, the others being amateur clubs. We must develop a policy that mobilizes businesses and societies to invest in the world of

Donné Raherinjatovo