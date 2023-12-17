Jean Ferrari clarifies the creamy panorama: the latest on the new coach, new forward and goalkeeper and Piero Quispe Pumas’ chances of emigrating to the MX League | Sports | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

#Jean #Ferrari #clarifies #creamy #panorama #latest #coach #goalkeeper #Piero #Quispe #Pumas #chances #emigrating #League #Sports #FOOTBALLPERUVIAN

Jean Ferrari, through his social networks, clarified some pending issues at Universitario de Deportes: among them who will replace the position left by Jorge Fossati, the arrival of a new forward and goalkeeper, who will help them face League 1 and the Cup Libertadores 2024, as well as the possibility of Piero Quispe leaving the ‘Cremas’ and signing for Puma of the Liga MX, highlighting that the club has not yet received offers from abroad for the young player.

Sports University, is searching for a new coach after the departure of Jorge Fossati from the club. That is why this Monday, December 18, Jean Ferrari confirmed that Manuel Barreto, Sports Director of the cream team, will travel to talk with the different options that assume the position of coach. The meetings will take time until Friday the 22nd when they will set foot on Peruvian soil with a possible response.

Likewise, he indicated that the ‘U’ already has closed conversations with a new reinforcement up front. He did not indicate his place of origin but stressed that he is still in the competition. Among the leagues that are still active are Ecuador’s, which will play its second final next Sunday to determine the new Pro League champion, and Mexico’s, which will soon face the Liga MX champions.

Tweet the Jean Ferrari. (Photo: X).

After the departure of José Carvallo from Universitario, the team stayed with him who was the owner of the three suits for several seasons. It should be noted that 22-year-old Diego Romero, who in the 2023 season alternated with Carvallo in some League 1 games and for many, his successor, will continue at the club in the 2024 season. However, Jean Ferrari indicated that the club He already has a new goalkeeper for the ‘Cremas’. It is speculated that he is from an overseas league and has experience.

Finally, he also spoke about the case: Piero Quispe abroad. A couple of days ago, local and international journalists dropped the ‘bomb’ that the 22-year-old would have received a great offer from Pumas of the Liga MX. His move to the Mexican league was already a fact, however, the ‘U’ administrator clarified that the club has not yet received any offer from abroad for the offensive midfielder who was classified as the best player in League 1 in 2023. The next few hours will be key to defining your future.

The cream agenda

In addition to the duel against Atlético Nacional (01/14), Universitario de Deportes has two more friendlies planned. The first of them will take place on Wednesday, January 10, where they will face the César Vallejo University at the Mansiche stadium, for the ‘Poet Night’. After this commitment, the team will return to Lima to pack their bags and fly to Miami for the clash against the ‘coffee growers’.

Upon return from said commitment, what will be the stellar evening of the merengue team will take place: the Cream Night. This meeting with the fans, where the 2024 squad will be known, will also serve for the players to play their last friendly match, before the start of the season. Of course, in the coming days the rival will be announced, since to date the club’s board has not yet confirmed which club they will face on January 20.

