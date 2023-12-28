Jean Ferrari confirmed the new Universitario coach for the centenary: “It is closed” | League 1 2024

#Jean #Ferrari #confirmed #Universitario #coach #centenary #closed #League

The administrator of Universitario, Jean Ferrari, indicated that they have already agreed everything with the new coach and that in the coming days it will be made official on the club’s networks.

Jean Ferrari gave more details of the next Universitario coach for 2024. | University of Sports

After various meetings with different coaches, Universitario de Deportes found the right one to replace the Uruguayan Jorge Fossati for the centenary campaign during 2024. The administrator of the ‘U’, Jean Ferraricaused surprise among the cream fans after ensuring that they have already defined the strategist, although they cannot yet present him because some details need to be refined to confirm his appointment.

“It is not closed, but we are in a negotiation stage. I do not want to get ahead of myself because as long as the documents are not signed, nothing is confirmed. What I can say is that he has not directed in Peru and has won titles in several places.”Ferrari declared to the program ‘Things are happening’.

César Farías: the one chosen to be University coach

Líbero was able to learn, through journalist Gustavo Peralta, that César Farías was chosen to assume the technical direction of Universitario. However, he currently has a contract with Águilas Doradas of the Colombian BetPlay League and to close it they would definitely have to pay for his termination of contract with the Colombian team.

César Farías is the new coach of Universitario for the centenary.

University student will have to pay a millionaire clause for César Farías

The Venezuelan coach has a contract with Águilas Doradas until the end of 2024, so if a club or team wants his services they will have to pay approximately 400 thousand dollars.

“Cesar Farías, candidate to direct Universitario de Perú, included an exit clause in his contract with Águilas Doradas that expires in December 2024. In the event that there is an offer from another club or team, he must pay 400,000 USD,” he revealed. the Argentine journalist Mariano Olsen.

There were other options to be the University coach

Farías has not been the only alternative for the Universitario leadership since the other strategists who were analyzed by the club are the Argentine Fabián Bustos and a technician from Colombia, whose name was not detailed. Furthermore, in recent weeks names such as that of Gustavo Quinteros, Gustavo Matosasamong others, but they did not advance.

