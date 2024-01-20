Jean Ferrari | the time he almost signed a contract with Alianza Lima, but he left them in the air and ended up playing for Sport Boys | it wasn’t born to me | Cuto’s faith | video | footballer stories | SPORTS

#Jean #Ferrari #time #signed #contract #Alianza #Lima #left #air #ended #playing #Sport #Boys #wasnt #born #Cutos #faith #video #footballer #stories #SPORTS

Jean Ferrari was the recent guest of ‘La fe de Cuto’ and talked about different anecdotes, among them one little known to Universitario de Deportes fans: the time he almost signed a contract for Alianza Lima. Yes, he was close to being ‘blue and white’, but there was a call that changed his destiny. We tell you the whole anecdote.

Jean Ferrari and the day he almost signed for Alianza Lima (VIDEO: TROME)

He recalled that in 2006, he returned to Lima after playing for Cienciano del Cusco. Upon his return, he received a call from Gerardo Pelusso, Alianza Lima coach at that time, expressing his desire to take him to Ate.

“Professor Pelusso calls me, he summons me to his house. We talked about football and I told him ‘No, teacher, I can’t.’ He wanted a player like me, with my leadership and characteristics. He tried to convince me. I said no, it wasn’t born for me. At one point he asked me to talk to a leader. They offered me an amount that made me stagger. I told them that he was going to talk to my wife. Her father is an Alliance member. She told me that she had already done everything for my family, I played in Boys for my mother, I was in the U and now let me do it for her father. I told him I was going to analyze the issue. Pelusso calls me and tells me to go sign the contract. “I grab the car and go to La Victoria and on the way he calls me Monteverde,” he initially stated.

The call that prevented Jean Ferrari’s arrival at Alianza Lima

Miguel Monteverde, president of Sport Boys, contacted him to play for the ‘Rosada’, which was in the relegation zone that year by 15 points below. That call ended up making him think and he turned around when he was on his way to La Victoria to sign a contract.

“He tells me: Jean, we are 15 points down, no one is saving us, we have no money, you are not going to allow Boys to relegate, what is your mother going to say. I told her that she was going to La Victoria. When I felt like he had thrown in the towel, that motivated me. That’s when I got the idea that I was from the ‘U’, I was from the strong side. On the way I said, ‘no, you’re sick and tired’. I turned around, took Costa Verde to Casa Rosada. I sat down, we didn’t talk about money, I signed the contract. It ended up being $2,500 that they paid me. I didn’t check anything. I told them to take the contract, not to introduce me,” he remarked.

That decision was not well received by his wife, given that Alianza Lima’s proposal was vastly superior. “I went home and my wife asked me, I didn’t know what to do. I told her that she had signed for Boys and that she was going to fight relegation. “He didn’t speak to me for a week,” she added.

Jean Ferrari is the first guest of La Fe de Cuto 2024.

Finally, Ferrari remembers that that year, Sport Boys managed to save themselves from relegation despite the difficult situation they had. In the end, a victory over Alianza Lima in Matute ended up giving them the respite they were looking for. “The last game was in Matute, we beat them 2-1. The Boys taught me that in football everything was possible,” he said.

