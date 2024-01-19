Jeangu Macrooy is the new ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

#Jeangu #Macrooy #Jesus #Christ #Superstar

Albert Verlinde takes the floor: in this production he is the helmsman and Ivo van Hove is the captain. The two men know each other from a previous collaboration: in 2019 they made the Dutch version of the Bowie musical Lazarus. When Verlinde asked Van Hove some time later which musical he would one day like to direct, he spontaneously mentioned it Jesus Christ Superstar.

That is not surprising, because almost everyone in the 1970s had the LP of this rock musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice in their record collection. After the great success of the 1970 studio album, the musical followed a year later and the film was released in 1973. Jesus Christ Superstar directed by Norman Jewison in theaters, starring Ted Neeley as Jesus.

Then the captain: as always, Van Hove has prepared thoroughly. First of all, he takes his largely youthful audience back to his own youth in a Flemish Catholic family, where he plays the record of Jesus Christ Superstar grayturned. To which he immediately adds that he is not looking for nostalgia, but for a Jesus of today: ‘What fascinates me in this rock opera, besides of course the phenomenal music, is the idea of ​​the power of a community, a movement. That is very contemporary.’ In this context, Van Hove refers to Extinction Rebellion and Black Lives Matter.

His regular scenographer Jan Versweyveld then shows their sources of inspiration in a video presentation. For example, we see images of a large pop concert in which artists jump from the stage onto the audience (“Is that feasible for you, Jeangu?” shouts Verlinde). But paintings by El Greco, biblical scenes and protest demonstrations are also featured. The costumes of designer An D’Huys do not hark back to biblical scenes – they are rough and contemporary, streetwear with hoodies and caps.

Jeangu Macrooy watches it all with great interest. He is the one who will soon be the focus of attention: the soul singer and Eurovision Song Contest participant who becomes a musical star. The fact that he is allowed to play this role is more or less a coincidence. More than a year and a half ago, Van Hove and Macrooy were both at a film premiere in Tuschinski in Amsterdam. When they coincidentally walked out at the same time afterwards, Van Hove saw the singer and spontaneously asked him if he wanted to audition for the role of Jesus. Macrooy thought about it for a moment, and then said ‘okay, let’s do it‘. After going through several rounds of casting, he got the part.

Only after this first meeting do a few cast members come to Macrooy to get acquainted. Even then he is friendly, but at a distance. “There is a difference between the Jeangu that I am as a person and the singer Jeangu who stands on a stage and makes music,” he says. ‘I’ll save the extrovert Jeangu for that on stageIn normal life I’m not like: hi, here I am, can you see me?’

Then everyone goes looking for his or her dressing room, where the scripts are ready and costumes have to be tried on. Rehearsals will not start until early December, in the meantime Macrooy will prepare with a singing coach. The artists enter the glass service elevator – from the third floor to the basement. Macrooy stands among his new colleagues and waves as he falls through the bottom. “He is now going to the cellar, but his career will soon shoot up like a comet,” says the press secretary.