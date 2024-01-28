Jeangu Macrooy was discovered on the street as Jesus: ‘I thought: this is him’ | Book & Culture

#Jeangu #Macrooy #discovered #street #Jesus #thought #Book #Culture

We know him from the Eurovision Song Contest, as a soul singer and, since this month, also as an actor. Jeangu Macrooy makes up Jesus Christ Superstar his musical debut. The role of Jesus could easily have been played by someone else: the musician was ‘discovered’ by chance on the street.

Macrooy has just attended a film premiere and is walking home. About 100 meters in front of theater director Ivo van Hove, the Belgian who has also made productions for the West End and Broadway. At that time the casting for a new version of Jesus Christ Superstar almost starting.

“I saw Jeangu and thought: this is him, this is my Jesus,” says Van Hove in conversation with NU.nl. “I ran to him – I never do something like that, I’m not that impulsive. ‘Sorry, I’m Ivo van Hove, will you be my Jesus?'”

“That moment is really etched in my memory,” laughs Macrooy. “It really was the right place and the right time.” The singer is momentarily overwhelmed, but decides to audition anyway. “I have always wanted to play in a musical and am a big fan of Ivo’s work. I wanted to take a chance, even though I had little experience in the theater.”

Macrooy decided that for his audition he wanted to portray Jesus as a man of flesh and blood. “Someone who has a lot of love in him, who stands up for people. But also someone who has doubts and can get angry.” This fits in perfectly with the approach Van Hove has in mind. “Minimalist, raw, but also contemporary and idiosyncratic,” Macrooy calls this.

Magtel de Laat and Jeangu Macrooy as Mary Magdalene and Jesus. Photo: Jan Versweyveld

‘Mary is not there to spoil Jesus’

Jesus Christ Superstar premiered as a musical in 1971, followed by the well-known film adaptation two years later. The characters are dressed like hippies, the music is full of guitars. In Van Hove’s version, the hippie clothes are gone and everyone walks around in contemporary outfits. It’s not the only thing the director changed.

“There is a major role for the followers of Jesus,” says Van Hove. “They are actually very fickle. In the beginning they still sing Hosanna for him, an hour later it ends with the crucifixion. This reminds me of what we are experiencing in the world right now. People quickly change their loyalty and that leads to frightening situations.” Van Hove wanted to zoom in on this. “The ensemble that plays this mass actually has the fourth leading role in addition to Jesus, Mary and Judas.”

The role of Mary Magdalene, one of Jesus’ faithful followers, is also slightly different. Van Hove: “In my view, Mary is not there to spoil Jesus: she stands up for her own opinion.” The role is played by Magtel de Laat, who feels comfortable with this modern-day Maria.

“‘My’ Maria makes more choices based on her own reasoning and principles,” says the musical actress. The lyrics of one of the songs were even changed for this purpose, something for which permission had to be requested Jesus Christ Superstar-componist Andrew Lloyd Webber.

“In the words sung, Judas attacks Mary, but in the original version she does not respond to this. A few sentences that Jesus gives in response to this are now sung by Mary. She sings: who are you, that you talk so much about me “That’s how I would react. It’s great that Andrew was open to changing this.”

‘Maybe I’ll make a rock album’

Lloyd Webber had to personally give his approval for the casting of Macrooy. As spiritual father of JCS he wants to know exactly who plays the role of Jesus. “I’m a big fan of his musicals,” says Macrooy. “This is my first musical role, and such an iconic one.”

Van Hove couldn’t be happier with the singer as Jesus. “The notes he sings during Jesus’ crisis moments – top high – I didn’t know he had that in him. He is phenomenal, both in voice and in acting. Jeangu had no musical experience, but has developed into a perfect musical actor who playing and singing blends perfectly.”

If it were up to Macrooy, his role would be reduced JCS not his last musical experience. “Theatre feels right to me: I am at home here.” The artist is also curious whether the role will influence his own music. “I like that I can show my full range and voice for this role. It might be fun to incorporate that rougher style into a song. Maybe it will be a whole rock album, haha.”