Jeaniella Club Basketball Mino arrives in the arena

JCBBM players, during the celebration of the club’s first anniversary, the last week of December

With the success and breakthrough of Malagasy basketball on the world stage over the last two years, lovers, followers and apprentices of the discipline are scrambling to find clubs or schools in order to learn the fundamentals and get noticed. . The Jeaniella Club Basketball Mino (JCBBM) opened its doors in the town of Alasora two years ago to welcome, teach and train young people who want to flourish in basketball.

Andreanne Jeaniella Rasoanirina, president and founder of the club, wants to leave her mark on the discipline, by creating her own establishment in order to have great room for maneuver. Supported by five coaches, Andry, Edouard, Zidane Gaston and Menja, she made the JCBMM an establishment open to all age categories (U12, U14, U16, U18, U20, N1B) for a total of eighty- ten athletes, including twenty women and seventy men.

“We decided to found the club, firstly to direct young people on the right path and to avoid their dependence on drugs and alcoholism. Then we teach basketball to encourage them to love sports, especially basketball. Concerning the national championship, we do not plan to skip any steps. We are moving forward step by step and that way, we will see what happens next,” confides Andreanne Jeaniella Rasoanirina.

Beneficial

In the last week of November, the club organized, at the Spentana by pass field, a challenge match, three-point shot and dunk tournament, to inaugurate the first anniversary of the club. Of the seven trophies up for grabs, the JCBBM won three in 5×5, fifteen gold medals, fifteen silver and fifteen bronze, and in the shooting competition, the club won seven gold, six silver and five in bronze.

Mahatsangy Randrianiaina, U18 player, says he is very satisfied with having joined the club. “It was beneficial to me because I learned a lot of things, especially the fundamentals of basketball. » Mitia Rasoanirina from the U12 category explained that as she likes playing basketball, she is very happy to learn from this center. “I don’t have to go far now. »

Elie Andrianotahina, player in the U20 category, plans to go far in basketball and he is grateful to his club: “Malagasy basketball is currently on the rise, I thank the JCBBM which supervises us and I hope that, in the years to come, players trained here will join the Ankoay national team,” he concludes.

Donné Raherinjatovo