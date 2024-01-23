Jeep accidentally released photos of its latest model ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto

#Jeep #accidentally #released #photos #latest #model #ᐉ #News #Fakti.bg #Auto

Last week, Jeep hinted at its first electric vehicle (EV) for the US market by offering a short video that showed mostly the front end and various close-up details. However, two leaked images discovered by an alert Mopar Insiders reader provide an in-depth look at the production-ready Wagoneer S. These images highlight a striking resemblance to the concept Jeep unveiled in 2022.

The images reveal a sleek SUV with a confident and Jeep-esque front end, which is confirmed by the illuminated details in the teaser video. Notable design elements include integrated door handles, sleek taillights with and gloss black accents on the rear lower bumper and fenders.

The most distinctive design feature, however, lies in the slope of the rear window, which creates the effect of a flying buttress and allows air to pass under the rear window and the substantial U-shaped spoiler mounted above it. While the interior remains under wraps in these leaked images, the exterior hints at an equally impressive design.

The dynamics lovers will not be disappointed either, as the Wagoneer S, especially some versions, is expected to have 600 horsepower and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in around 3.5 seconds. With such compelling figures, a mileage of around 644 km, thanks to the SLTLA platform and a stylish design, the Wagoneer S is all set to attract a significant number of buyers when it hits the market later this year.

Place a rating:

☆

☆

☆

☆

☆

5

Rating 5 out of 2 votes.