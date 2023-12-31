Jeep crashed into cleaning vehicle: 2 dead, 2 injured

The accident occurred around 03:00 on the Esenyurt Atatürk District, Hadımköy European Highway connection road.

Allegedly, the jeep, which was traveling on the connection road and whose driver could not be identified, collided with the road cleaning vehicle belonging to İSTAÇ, which was turning at the traffic lights.

In the accident, three people in the jeep were trapped inside the vehicle, while the driver of the cleaning vehicle was injured.

Upon notice, police, fire brigade and medical teams were dispatched to the scene.

While firefighters arrived at the scene and intervened in those trapped in the jeep, medical teams determined that 2 people had died.

One person in the jeep and the driver of the cleaning vehicle were taken to hospital by ambulance after first aid at the scene.

The jeep, which became unusable after the accident, was removed with the help of a tow truck, and the cleaning vehicle was removed with the help of a crane.

The dead bodies of the two people who lost their lives in the accident were taken to the morgue of the Forensic Medicine Institute by ambulance.

The police started an investigation into the cause of the accident.

The photo was provided by İHA.

