Jeep, record for this model: a historic first

The Jeep brand is celebrating a great milestone, which will certainly delight fans. Here’s the news everyone was hoping for.

Fans of the brand Jeep they can be satisfied for several reasons, which concern some of the most famous models in their range. First of all, the Renegade will remain in production also in 2024 and will be updated, which was absolutely not expected. In fact, since October there has been talk of the fact that this model would be retired, which would have been very bad news for our country too.

Jeep logo (ANSA) – Fuoristrada.it

In fact, the Renegade is produced in Basilicata, in the Melfi plant, and its farewell to production would have meant an important stop for those who work in this factory. However, Stellantis has made it known in these hours that production will continue in the futurealthough being a car born in 2014, it is clear that we cannot think that the Renegade will have too much to say in the coming years.

The Jeep Renegade is still guaranteed for the foreseeable future, but the positive news for those who love this brand is not over. Indeed, another model has achieved a truly amazing result, a recognition that almost feels like a lifetime achievement award. Let’s see what happened to the Commander, which certainly represents one of the most successful models of the company owned by the group Stellar.

Jeep, what a result for the splendid Commander

In just over two years, the Jeep Commander has surpassed the milestone of 50,000 units produced, a real absolute success. This is the first model from this manufacturer that was designed and then produced in Brazil, so for this reason alone, it is a car that has made history. Its segment is the premium one, i.e. the one intended for cars of a higher level, which do not have a sale equal to that of city cars, which are certainly more easily purchased.

Jeep Commander in mostra (Stellantis) – Fuoristrada.it

Precisely for this reason, it is an even more satisfactory result, for a model that is being built at the Stellantis de Goiana Automotive Complex in Pernambuco, and it must be said that its production also represents a great job opportunity for a region where, certainly, wealth is not king.

Consider that the Commander is the best-selling 7-seater car in the country, and in 2023 it was, for the second consecutive year, the large SUV that most people chose. So, the Jeep Commander is one of the most suitable cars for the Brazilian marketon which the Stellantis group is focusing a lot, as has also been seen with the home range Fiat.

We remind you that customers, for this model, can choose between a turbo flex engine with 4×2 traction or the turbodiesel with all-wheel drive. Certainly, the success of the Commander is a great satisfaction for Stellantis, which wants to continue investing in this segment. We will see if, in the future, investments in this part of the world will continue and become more insistent.