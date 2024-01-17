Jeff Bezos and the “spare” $100 million yacht on which his fiancee parks his helicopter

#Jeff #Bezos #spare #million #yacht #fiancee #parks #helicopter

Jeff Bezos and his fiancee Lauren Sanchez have returned from a yacht trip.

However, the more observant noticed that behind the luxury superyacht named Koru with a length of almost 130 meters, a smaller yacht was moving like a ghost.

The sight sparked discussions on social media, and it wasn’t long before the questions of what this second boat was and whether it was following Koru by chance found their answers.

This is the Abeona, a smaller yacht owned by Bezos that serves as a floating warehouse.

The yacht may be more modest in size, but this does not mean that it is cheap and unremarkable. On the contrary, the boat is 75 meters long and costs at least 100 million dollars.

It is enough to accommodate 65 people and especially because of Sanchez it is equipped with a helicopter pad.

Abeona can sail 20 guests of the entrepreneur, who rest in the cabins for tourists, and there is also space for 45 staff. The yacht is also equipped with the possibility of emergency medical assistance in some cases.

There is also enough space on board for several garages, jet storage and water ski equipment. That’s exactly what Abeona’s role is – to follow Koru and provide the necessary items for a good time – from snorkels and water skis to luxury cars and Sanchez’s helicopter.

An additional plus is that the smaller yacht is more maneuverable and can enter small, narrow harbors more easily.

From the perspective of billionaires like Jeff Bezos who own superyachts, owning a booster yacht is a necessity.

Despite their colossal size, even the largest and most luxurious yachts cannot accommodate all of the passengers’ belongings. Things like jets and diving equipment take up a lot of space and rarely fit on the “basic” yacht.

And Bezos’ Koru doesn’t even have a helipad for Sanchez to land on.

Photo: BGNES The Koru yacht

So a boat like the Abeona comes to the rescue, which, among other things, also houses a significant part of the service staff and maintenance supplies such as cleaning and detergents and clean bed linen.

“It’s like having a hotel on the water that needs service at any moment,” yacht specialist Richard Wilk told the Guardian.

However, his words cannot justify the extravagance and especially the huge carbon footprint that Bezos is putting on the planet.

Koru produces at least 7,150 tons of carbon emissions and pollution per year.

By comparison, the average American produces 447 times less carbon emissions and trash. The numbers are so big, and even though Bezos’ superyacht is powered mostly by wind and ocean currents.

It is for this reason that many have wondered if it is not time for the businessman to curb his extravagance and passion for expensive toys for grown boys.