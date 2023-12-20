Jeff Bezos discusses plans for trillions of people to live in space

#Jeff #Bezos #discusses #plans #trillions #people #live #space

During a recent interview with podcaster Lex Friedman, Jeff Bezos stated that he believes space will be home to trillions of human beings in the future. They will live on huge cylindrical space stations called habitats.

“I would like to see the solar system populated with trillions of human beings” the Amazon boss told Friedman. “If we had a trillion people, we would have at any given moment 1000 Mozarts and 1000 Einsteins.“

“The only way to get to that vision is with giant space stations” Bezos added.”Planetary surfaces are simply too small.“

The vision of Blue Origin’s CEO is surprisingly different from that of its main space competitor, Elon Musk. The latter claims to be working to make humanity “multiplanetary” and establish cities on other planets such as Mars.

“Earth will eventually become a vacation destination, allowing us to hop on a shuttle to visit it, the same way you could go to Yellowstone National ParkBezos told Friedman.

As a byproduct of this potential future, billions of people will likely never see the blue skies and green forests of Earth because they will not be able to afford a vacation on it. Thus, the planet would become a reserved paradise for future billionaires. In the distant future, perhaps people will even be born, work and live on the Amazon Corporation’s space habitat.

Bezos added that he is optimistic about artificial intelligence, and many of our fears are unfounded.