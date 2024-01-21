Jeff Bezos’ fiancee wore an expensive garbage bag (PHOTOS) ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Curious

TV presenter and businesswoman Lauren Sanchez and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos are actively preparing for their wedding. Last year, the billionaire proposed to her with a diamond ring and a $500 million yacht.

Sanchez continues to attract attention and leads a colorful social life. Just a day ago, Lauren was honored with the Elling Halvorson Vertical Flight Hall of Fame Award.

John Travolta, host of the 21st Annual Living Aviation Legend Awards, said that from an Emmy Award-winning journalist to a helicopter pilot to an aviation businessman, Lauren Sanchez’s achievements are an inspiration to all.

Sanchez admitted that the award was a huge honor for her.

However, many paid more attention to Lauren’s outfit than her achievements. Bezos’ bride chose a form-fitting bustier dress in shimmering fabric with a small train, pleats and drapes. She completed her look with velvet gloves, a tousled hairdo, light makeup and diamond jewellery.

Internet users compared the outfit to a garbage bag.

