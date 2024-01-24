Jeff Bezos’ wife organized him a “space” birthday

Lauren Sanchez threw an extraordinary party for her fiance Jeff Bezos’ 60th birthday. Naturally, the list of guests who came to pay their respects to the billionaire included a host of stars, including Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Jay-Z and Beyoncé and many more.

The private celebration was held at the couple’s Beverly Hills mansion, with the party themed “Celestial Space Age,” a nod to the Amazon founder’s aerospace company, Blue Origin.

For her fiance’s celebration, 54-year-old Sanchez once again opted for a sexy look, showing off in a glamorous dress with red Swarovski crystals, the work of designer Laura Basqui.

The dress required more than 800 hours of hand sewing, the fashion brand’s team revealed to an American publication.

The bride-to-be also paired her outfit with a rocket-shaped bag. The accessory, which is the work of Judith Leiber, is priced at $4,995 and is encrusted with crystals.

Oprah Winfrey, Bill Gates, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Jay-Z and Beyoncé were among the hundreds of guests spotted at the lavish birthday party.

Lauren Sanchez went all out for her husband-to-be’s birthday, creating a replica of Bezos’ first office at Amazon with his original chair, a party guest said.

Guests were served “everything from caviar to McDonald’s”, a tribute to the billionaire’s first job when he was 16.

Photography was prohibited at the party, so all guests were asked to leave their phones in their bags. There was a specially hired photographer at the party who was the only one with a camera.

Many guests confirmed their attendance with posts and comments on Instagram, including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Ivanka Trump, Heidi Klum, Jewel, Kathy Hilton and her daughters Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild.

