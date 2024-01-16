Jehovah’s Witness sues hospital after receiving blood transfusion –

A citizen of Ecuadorian nationality filed a complaint with the European Court against a Madrid hospital for giving her a blood transfusion without her consent.

Due to a health problem, the young woman, a Jehovah’s Witness, underwent surgery, having at the time signed a document refusing to receive any blood transfusion, even if her life was in danger.

However, after being admitted to Soria Hospital to undergo the operation, a hemorrhage forced her to be transferred to Madrid.

Being a Jehovah’s Witness, the hospital administration contacted a judge on duty to find out what to do, and he, without knowing the patient’s identity or beliefs, authorized all necessary measures to be taken to save her life.

Following what happened, the woman filed a complaint with the Constitutional Court, which ignored her allegations. At issue is the fact that it is stated that the woman was lucid at the time she was taken to the operating room and said nothing.

The Strasbourg court also made it known that it will hear the allegations of the woman who is against blood transfusions because she is one of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

