“Jelgava” loses to “Kalja” in the Livonia Winter Cup match – Football – Sportacentrs.com

#Jelgava #loses #Kalja #Livonia #Winter #Cup #match #Football #Sportacentrs.com

In the 11th minute of the game, after a long pass in the Jelgava penalty area, a player from the Estonian team got to the ball, and the “Jelgava” goalkeeper knocked him down. 22-year-old striker Alex Tamm scored a penalty kick.

In the 63rd minute, another quick transition ended with Canadian Promise David’s precise actions at the top of the attack.

The teams are divided into three leagues – each with eight teams or four units from each country. Within the framework of their leagues, each of the participants will play four games each, competing with teams from the neighboring country and thus taking a corresponding place in the overall standings of their league.

RFS, “Liepāja”, “Jelgava”, “Flora” of Tallinn, “Kalev” of Tallinn, “Paide Linnameeskond”, “Kalju” of Nemmes are playing in the A league, “Daugavpils”, “Tukums 2000”, “Metta”, “Grobiņa” are fighting in the B league “, “Vaprus” of Pärnu, “Kuressaare”, “Trans” of Narva, “Tammeka” of Tartu, but in the C league “Alberts”, “Skanste”, “Riga-2”, “Super Nova”, Harju “Laagri”, “United” of Nemmes, “Viimsi” and “Levadia U-21” of Tallinn.

Digital Matter icon
The initiators of the idea of ​​the Livonian Cup competition for Latvia and Estonia, currently located in the territory of the historical Livonian Order, were once representatives of Estonia. The Livonia Cup was previously played seven times – in 2003-2005, 2008, 2011, 2018 and 2023. This year, for the first time, it is being organized as a large pre-season tournament, and it is expected to be held as such in the coming years as well.

Also Read:  Chivas makes official the departure of 'Chicote' Calderón after four years at the club

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Battal İlgezdi resigned from CHP
Battal İlgezdi resigned from CHP
Posted on
Eva Jinek about salary at AvroTros: ‘It is still gigantic’ | Stars
Eva Jinek about salary at AvroTros: ‘It is still gigantic’ | Stars
Posted on
Regional league: Aaron Herzog leaves Alemannia Aachen
Regional league: Aaron Herzog leaves Alemannia Aachen
Posted on
Opening up about a young woman with terminal cancer who squeezed her heart and endured the pain while testing medicine. buy life time
Opening up about a young woman with terminal cancer who squeezed her heart and endured the pain while testing medicine. buy life time
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News