“Jelgava” loses to “Kalja” in the Livonia Winter Cup match – Football – Sportacentrs.com

#Jelgava #loses #Kalja #Livonia #Winter #Cup #match #Football #Sportacentrs.com

In the 11th minute of the game, after a long pass in the Jelgava penalty area, a player from the Estonian team got to the ball, and the “Jelgava” goalkeeper knocked him down. 22-year-old striker Alex Tamm scored a penalty kick.

In the 63rd minute, another quick transition ended with Canadian Promise David’s precise actions at the top of the attack.

The teams are divided into three leagues – each with eight teams or four units from each country. Within the framework of their leagues, each of the participants will play four games each, competing with teams from the neighboring country and thus taking a corresponding place in the overall standings of their league.

RFS, “Liepāja”, “Jelgava”, “Flora” of Tallinn, “Kalev” of Tallinn, “Paide Linnameeskond”, “Kalju” of Nemmes are playing in the A league, “Daugavpils”, “Tukums 2000”, “Metta”, “Grobiņa” are fighting in the B league “, “Vaprus” of Pärnu, “Kuressaare”, “Trans” of Narva, “Tammeka” of Tartu, but in the C league “Alberts”, “Skanste”, “Riga-2”, “Super Nova”, Harju “Laagri”, “United” of Nemmes, “Viimsi” and “Levadia U-21” of Tallinn.

Digital Matter icon

The initiators of the idea of ​​the Livonian Cup competition for Latvia and Estonia, currently located in the territory of the historical Livonian Order, were once representatives of Estonia. The Livonia Cup was previously played seven times – in 2003-2005, 2008, 2011, 2018 and 2023. This year, for the first time, it is being organized as a large pre-season tournament, and it is expected to be held as such in the coming years as well.