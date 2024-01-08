Jelka van Houten and Henry van Loon get married after six years of relationship | Backbiting

#Jelka #van #Houten #Henry #van #Loon #married #years #relationship #Backbiting
Jan 8, 2024 at 3:47 PM Update: an hour ago
Actress Jelka van Houten and comedian Henry van Loon are getting married after a relationship of six years. Van Loon asked Van Houten to marry him last week, the couple shared on Instagram on Monday.
“She said yes,” the message reads. A video is shared showing, among other things, Van Houten showing the ring on her finger. “Yes, it’s true. Last week I proposed to the love of my life. She said yes. We are very happy.”
The 45-year-old actress and 41-year-old comedian have been together since 2018. In 2020, Van Houten and Van Loon had a daughter named Bonnie.
Van Houten and Van Loon were seen together in the NPO series Tropical yearsa comedy series about new parenthood.
Van Loon previously had a relationship with actress Jennifer Hoffman, his co-star in the series The Lice Mother. Van Houten’s marriage to Koppe Koppeschaar ended in 2016. The actress has son Walt and daughter Jean with Koppeschaar.
