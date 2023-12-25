Jelka van Houten thinks Christmas by Henry van Loon is ‘completely fantastic’ | Backbiting

#Jelka #van #Houten #thinks #Christmas #Henry #van #Loon #completely #fantastic #Backbiting

By our entertainment editors

Dec 25, 2023 at 10:50 AM Update: 23 minutes ago

Jelka van Houten thinks Christmas is absolutely fantastic, but that hasn’t been the case for very long. “We always celebrated Sinterklaas more at home,” says the 45-year-old actress in conversation with it ANP.

Her partner Henry van Loon, on the other hand, is “very much into Christmas”. “So since then I actually like it a lot more. I love that tree and all those things. And the food. I just really enjoy eating with people. At Christmas it’s more about family and friends.”

Van Houten himself likes to be found in the kitchen. “But I always make it too complicated for myself. I then make four different sauces. I love sauces,” she says.

Sister Carice van Houten makes no secret of the fact that she is not exactly a kitchen princess. Jelka agrees. “She really can’t cook. That’s so funny. She really has very different talents,” says Van Houten, laughing.

While Van Houten is in the kitchen at one Christmas dinner, she does not do so at the other. “So for one family I will cook a lot, for the other family I will help do the dishes. Then I will still do something.”

Image: ANP