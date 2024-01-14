Jenna Ortega causes a stir with an outfit that is a far cry from Wednesday: ‘She doesn’t want to be caught dead with it’ | Show

#Jenna #Ortega #stir #outfit #cry #Wednesday #doesnt #caught #dead #Show

with photos Actress Jenna Ortega (21) made it to all American fashion sites last day with her latest red carpet outfit. The star of hit series Wednesday has found it difficult to let go of her character’s dark, gothic style, but appeared in front of the cameras in a completely different way this week.

From Corpse Bride to Disney princess, that’s what you could call Jenna Ortega’s transformation. The actress became world famous thanks to the Netflix series Wednesday, about the daughter of the same name from The Addams Family. The series was dark, the main character’s outfits even more so. Ortega also adopted that style outside the series. At the premiere in late 2022, she posed in a black wedding dress and with her face characteristically thunderstorm.

“Wednesday has changed my taste a lot,” Ortega said earlier. “I’m having a hard time shaking her off, at least in terms of clothing.” Also at the famous Met Gala last year, she seemed to have come straight from the fictional horror school Nevermore, with her schoolgirl-esque corset dress. It was ‘gothic-glamour perfection’ and Wednesday to perfection, wrote Harper’s Bazaar.

Jenna Ortega at the Met Gala (left). In recent years she has often worn black, in the style of Wednesday. © NLBeeld

Flowers on bosom

At the premiere of her new film Miller’s Girl this week, she looked like a different person in ‘bridal white’, fashion sites write. Ortega wore a Valentino mini dress, in practice actually a skirt that she wore very high. The ‘spectacular’ dress had no bodice, but only two straps with flowers that ‘mainly served as nipple covers’, writes W Magazine. She has worn white more often lately, but has never been dressed so ‘risky’, says Bustle: ‘The top is more art than clothing.’ All in all, it’s a “major fashion twist,” according to InStyle.

You would never find anything even like this in Wednesday’s wardrobe, according to Allure. This does not only apply to the dress and white pumps from Christian Louboutin. Wednesday always has black painted nails, while Ortega had a so-called French manicure done. A white layer is applied on top, with a more natural color underneath. “Wednesday wouldn’t want to be caught dead with this,” the site writes. Although the character considers death to be the pinnacle of life, that statement still holds true.

The question is how long Ortega can maintain the change in style, because Wednesday will have a second season. 21-year-old Jenna has a chance to win an Emmy Award on Monday for best female lead in a comedy series with her work in the series. She is the second youngest actress ever to be considered for the award, after Patty Duke at the age of 17. She was nominated for The Patty Duke Show in 1964.

Check out the photos of Jenna Ortega in her white dress:

Jenna Ortega at the premiere of her film Miller’s Girl. © Getty Images for Lionsgate Jenna Ortega wore a Valentino dress. © Getty Images for Lionsgate © Getty Images for Lionsgate

