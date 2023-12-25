Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck suffer from PTSD, even though they are older and wiser

Just before Christmas, Jennifer Lopez said in an interview that she and her husband Ben Affleck suffer from PTSD, or post-traumatic stress disorder. Fortunately, the couple knows why that trauma keeps coming up and they are working on it.

Following her new music album with film entitled This is me … Now the superstar exclaims The Mother in Marry Me here to Variety: “We both have PTSD from the tabloids and all the hatred and envy that came with it.”

Sharing intimate moments
The songs contain an intimate glimpse into their romance and she finds that somehow creepy. But she says: “We are older and wiser. We now know what is really important and that is not what others think. It is being true to yourself.”

About the film she says: “You have to see the film to understand what it is. That’s why I call it a musical experience. It’s seeing, hearing and experiencing.”

Not very enthusiastic
Not everyone on their teams is excited about the project, as reported in Entertainment Tonight’s YouTube video below. But ‘Jlo’ says: “As an artist you should follow your heart. Even if not everyone thinks it is a good idea. This is me following my heart.”

