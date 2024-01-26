Jennifer Lopez produces film version of animated series Bob the Builder | Movies & Series

Jennifer Lopez is involved as a producer on a film version of the animated series Bob the Builderbetter known in the Netherlands as Bob the Builder. Actor and singer Anthony Ramos will provide the voice of the main character.

In the movie Bob the Builder Bob travels to Puerto Rico, where he has a big job. There he encounters issues typical of that country and learns more about what it means to build. Bob is also introduced to the rich Puerto Rican culture.

According to Ramos, there is “an important message” in the story Bob the Builder. “A film about friends working together, a beautiful home they share and how love can help overcome any obstacle,” he says Variety. “Can we fix it? So what!”

Bob the Builder is originally a British animated children’s series that first aired in 1999. The series has never been adapted into a film before.

