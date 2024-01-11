Jennifer Lopez’s first single in ten years is a musical structure: full of samples of old songs | Show

#Jennifer #Lopezs #single #ten #years #musical #structure #full #samples #songs #Show

with videoJennifer Lopez presented her new single Can’t get enough to the public on Wednesday evening. With a special so-called watch party, fans of the 54-year-old Latino star could watch live the world premiere of the song, which can be called a musical construction. No fewer than nine other songwriters were involved in this comeback single, which is full of samples.

Mark den Blanken Jan 10 2024

