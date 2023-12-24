Jeonbuk heavy snowfall warning, Jeonbuk-do re-script emergency lifted… “Damage is being collected” (comprehensive)

#Jeonbuk #heavy #snowfall #warning #Jeonbukdo #rescript #emergency #lifted #Damage #collected #comprehensive

Snow removal work on national and local roads… Meteorological Administration: “Another 1 to 5 cm of rain until Christmas.”

(Jeonju = Yonhap News) Reporter Lim Chae-du = On the morning of Christmas Eve, the 24th, a vehicle continues to drive on a snowy road in Wansan-gu, Jeonju-si, Jeollabuk-do. 2023.12.24 [email protected]

(Jeonju = Yonhap News) Reporter Lim Chae-du = On the 24th, the heavy snow warning issued to Jeonbuk and the first stage emergency of Jeonbuk-do’s Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters (rescript) were lifted.

Jeonbuk Province is collecting damage status from each city and county while continuing snow removal work in snow-covered sections.

According to Jeonbuk Province and Jeonju Meteorological District Office, heavy snow warnings were lifted for Jeonju, Iksan, Gunsan, Jeongeup, Wanju, Gimje, Gochang, Buan, Sunchang, Imsil, Jinan, and Jangsu around 10 am on this day.

From 0:00 to 2:00 p.m. on this day, snowfall recorded 4.1cm in Byeonsan, Buan, 3.2cm in Deogyusan, Muju, 1.8cm in Buan, 1.2cm in Jinan, 0.8cm in Jangsu, 0.6cm in Gimje, and 0.4cm in Jeongeup.

The Jeonju Meteorological District Office reported that at one time more snow had accumulated in each region, but now the snow has stopped and has melted somewhat.

The snow is forecast to show a brief lull and then fall another 1 to 5 cm until the 25th, Christmas Day.

As the snow subsided, Jeonbuk Province also lifted the first stage of re-scripting and returned to peacetime.

The province explained that no human or material damage has yet been reported due to the snow that day.

However, due to the snowfall that has continued since last week, there are still snowy or frozen areas on the road, so snow removal work is in progress.

About 290 snow removal equipment and 540 people are being mobilized to spread about 4,190 tons of materials, including potassium chloride, on 11,164 sections of national roads, local roads, and city/county roads in the province.

In particular, we plan to pay special attention to ensuring that there are no traffic inconveniences in sections such as hills and sharp curves.

An official from Jeonbuk-do said, “We are collecting damage through the damage reporting system for public and private facilities,” and asked, “Residents should check the latest weather warnings frequently and actively participate in using public transportation during heavy snowfall.”

