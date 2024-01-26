Jeremy Clarkson jokes about stopping ‘The Grand Tour’: “I’m too fat and old to continue”

#Jeremy #Clarkson #jokes #stopping #Grand #Tour #fat #continue

© Getty

According to Jeremy Clarkson, he and his colleagues James May and Richard Hammond did everything you can do with a car, and that was the reason they quit ‘The Grand Tour’ program. The presenter said this in conversation with The Times of London. The 63-year-old Brit jokes that he is also too “fat and old” to continue.

“I’ve driven cars higher and further north in the world than anyone else. We’ve done everything you can do with a car. When we had meetings about what else we could do, people just shrugged,” says Clarkson of his work on the car program. The assignments that the British had to do for the program were also “immensely physical” and became increasingly difficult to carry out.

At the end of November, Clarkson, May and Hammond, who previously presented the BBC car program ‘Top Gear’, announced that they were quitting ‘The Grand Tour’. The last two episodes were recorded in Mauritania and Zimbabwe and can be seen on the streaming service Amazon Prime Video.

READ ALSO. ‘Top Gear’ will not return to television for the time being: “We know it’s disappointing for the fans, but this is the best thing to do”

The presenters regularly competed against each other in various assignments in the car programs. For example, they raced against each other on the way to a certain location or had to build a vehicle themselves to drive. Clarkson has been seriously concerned about his future for some time. Health ailments are slowly but surely starting to break him down. “My body is failing me on all sides,” he said. For example, doctors previously determined that he is hearing impaired.

© SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty