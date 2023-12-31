Jeremy Renner surprises hospital years after snowplow accident | Stars

Jeremy Renner has made a surprise visit to a hospital in Nevada. In a post on Instagram, Renner expressed his appreciation for the hospital staff at Renown Hospital in the city of Reno.

In the message, Renner shares a photo of him in a large truck from the Rennervation Foundation, the organization with which he is committed to supporting vulnerable children. He further thanks the staff and the community for their concerns. “I am forever indebted to you.”

A year ago on New Year’s Day, the Marvel actor was rushed to hospital after a serious accident with a snowplow. He fell under the vehicle and broke more than thirty bones and suffered internal injuries. Renner regularly shares news about his rehabilitation and has visited Renown hospital several times.

