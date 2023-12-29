Jermaine Jackson accused of sexual misconduct | Stars

#Jermaine #Jackson #accused #sexual #misconduct #Stars

Jermaine Jackson has been accused of sexual misconduct, Rolling Stone reports. Based on court documents, the music magazine writes that a woman has sued The Jackson 5 founder for allegedly assaulting her in 1988.

The woman claims Jackson assaulted her in her home after he dropped by unannounced. Jackson and his companies Jermaine L. Jackson Music Productions and Work Records are all listed in the documents as defendants in the case. The woman is demanding unspecified damages from the 69-year-old musician.

The woman’s lawyer tells Rolling Stone that she was the victim of a “violent sexual assault.” “She now stands up for herself and others.”

Jermaine Jackson is the older brother of Michael Jackson and best known as a member of The Jackson 5.

