Jeroen Pauw spoke to Khalid Kasem: ‘I am not a threat to him’ | Media

Jeroen Pauw does not have the ambition to make a daily talk show again. That’s what the presenter said to it on Friday AD in response to the news that he will replace Khalid Kasem at Khalid & Sophie.

Kasem is accused of bribing a public official while he was a lawyer. The NPO1 program is called provisional Sophie & Jeroen. Pauw alternates the presentation with Sophie Hilbrand. “I’m just here to help,” says Pauw.

The 63-year-old presenter says his role is “fairly modest”. “The format will not suddenly become very different. The program has a more cultural approach than I was used to in the late evening.”

Pauw spoke to Kasem. “I wished him a lot of strength and success in the battle he may have to fight.” Both the Judicial Institutions Service and the Amsterdam Bar Association have announced an investigation into possible bribery by Kasem.

According to Pauw, Kasem likes being the one to replace him. “I am of course no threat to him, because I have no ambition to make a daily talk show again.”

Pauw has presented several programs for the public broadcaster in the past. This is how he was seen in NOVA and presented the daily talk show between 2006 and 2014 Pauw & Witteman. He then continued that show on his own as Peacock. Afterwards he was active as a presenter, among other things Op1.

