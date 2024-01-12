Jerónimo Martins drops more than 7% and Lisbon retreats in contrast to Europe

#Jerónimo #Martins #drops #Lisbon #retreats #contrast #Europe

The group that owns Pingo Doce presented accounts after the close of Thursday’s session and recorded the biggest change at the end of the week, having pushed the PSI to ‘red’ on a positive day for the main European markets.

The Lisbon stock exchange fell 0.77% in the session this Friday, January 12, to 6,538.97 points, due to the sharp fall in Jerónimo Martins securities. The PSI therefore contradicted the feeling experienced in the most important European counterparts, all of which were on the rise.

The business group that owns the Pingo Doce supermarket chain fell 7.35% on the stock market, reaching 20.94 euros per share. On Thursday, after the end of the session, Jerónimo Martins announced the results for 2023, in a statement concluding that sales “grew 20.6% (+18.1% at constant exchange rates) , reaching 30.6 billion euros”. An increase that, however, was far from meeting investors’ expectations.

On a positive note, CTT jumped 2.67%, to 3.65 euros, while Mota-Engil rose 1.21%, to 4.595 euros.

Among the most important European indices, France recorded the sharpest increase, at 1.05%, followed by Germany, at 0.97%. This was followed by the Spanish index, which gained 0.88%, while the Euro Stoxx 50 rose 0.84% ​​and Italy advanced 0.78%. The slightest increase was observed in the United Kingdom index, which increased by 0.61%.

A barrel of Brent is being traded at 78.46 dollars, rising 1.33%, while crude oil rises 1.26%, to 72.93 dollars.

Also Read:  The importance of replacing the cabin filter...

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Yet Italy will not extradite a priest accused of crimes to Argentina
Yet Italy will not extradite a priest accused of crimes to Argentina
Posted on
The crisis in the Red Sea stops Tesla and Volvo factories, oil tankers turn around
The crisis in the Red Sea stops Tesla and Volvo factories, oil tankers turn around
Posted on
The remake of GTA 4 in the GTA 5 engine has amazing graphics with ray-tracing – SMARTmania.cz
The remake of GTA 4 in the GTA 5 engine has amazing graphics with ray-tracing – SMARTmania.cz
Posted on
Get the latest updates on the 2024 presidential election!Instant ticketing website locks Yahoo news live
Get the latest updates on the 2024 presidential election!Instant ticketing website locks Yahoo news live
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News