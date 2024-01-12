Jerónimo Martins drops more than 7% and Lisbon retreats in contrast to Europe

#Jerónimo #Martins #drops #Lisbon #retreats #contrast #Europe

The group that owns Pingo Doce presented accounts after the close of Thursday’s session and recorded the biggest change at the end of the week, having pushed the PSI to ‘red’ on a positive day for the main European markets.

The Lisbon stock exchange fell 0.77% in the session this Friday, January 12, to 6,538.97 points, due to the sharp fall in Jerónimo Martins securities. The PSI therefore contradicted the feeling experienced in the most important European counterparts, all of which were on the rise.

The business group that owns the Pingo Doce supermarket chain fell 7.35% on the stock market, reaching 20.94 euros per share. On Thursday, after the end of the session, Jerónimo Martins announced the results for 2023, in a statement concluding that sales “grew 20.6% (+18.1% at constant exchange rates) , reaching 30.6 billion euros”. An increase that, however, was far from meeting investors’ expectations.

On a positive note, CTT jumped 2.67%, to 3.65 euros, while Mota-Engil rose 1.21%, to 4.595 euros.

Among the most important European indices, France recorded the sharpest increase, at 1.05%, followed by Germany, at 0.97%. This was followed by the Spanish index, which gained 0.88%, while the Euro Stoxx 50 rose 0.84% ​​and Italy advanced 0.78%. The slightest increase was observed in the United Kingdom index, which increased by 0.61%.

A barrel of Brent is being traded at 78.46 dollars, rising 1.33%, while crude oil rises 1.26%, to 72.93 dollars.