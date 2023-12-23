Jersey exchange between stars: Courtois poses after basketball spectacle in Dallas with NBA great Doncic | Football

#Jersey #exchange #stars #Courtois #poses #basketball #spectacle #Dallas #NBA #great #Doncic #Football

Enjoy that other sport that he loves so much. Thibaut Courtois (31) is with his wife Mishel Gerzig (26) in the States where he attended an NBA match between Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers on Wednesday night. Courtside seats.

On Tuesday he dropped another bomb by canceling the European Championship and immediately lashing out at national coach Tedesco. Two days later, Thibaut Courtois is in the United States – and more specifically in Texas. To enjoy the other sport he loves so much with his wife Mishel Gerzig: basketball. It is not without reason that a jersey of NBA legend Kevin Durant hangs in his game room. The Real Madrid goalkeeper attended a match between Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers last night.

Thibaut Courtois and his wife Mishel Gerzig during the NBA game between Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers. © USA TODAY Sports via Con

Of course, his visit was eagerly photographed. They also know Courtois all too well in America. By the way, he was sitting in the front row, almost next to the parquet and therefore the best seats. The prices for two tickets in that so-called courtside seat zone quickly rise to 2,500 dollars (2,280 euros).

The fact that Thibaut and Mishel were able to experience the spectacle so closely may have to do with their good relationship with Luka Doncic – star player of the Mavericks. In October, Doncic played a practice match against his ex-club, five years after his departure from Madrid. Also present during that reunion? Courtois. After the match there was a cordial atmosphere – including a hug. The two also made time for a jersey exchange in the catacombs. This time it was Courtous who went to visit Doncic.

LOOK. Jersey change between Courtois and Doncic

LOOK. Courtois with Doncic in October, including hug

A moment away during his heavy rehabilitation. Courtois is recovering from a cruciate ligament injury. He is ahead of schedule, as he says. He has been doing walking exercises for a week now – earlier than expected. However, his focus is squarely on Real Madrid: Courtois wants to start the 2024-25 season in excellent condition.

Also this: despite 28 points from Doncic, Dallas lost 111-120 to the LA Clippers.

