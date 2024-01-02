Jerusalem Toilets Reveal Clues to Biblical Epidemics!

#Jerusalem #Toilets #Reveal #Clues #Biblical #Epidemics

Historical discovery in the Cesspits (Cuttles) of Jerusalem

A revolutionary analysis of ancient fecal matter found in two Jerusalem latrines dating from the biblical kingdom of Judah has uncovered traces of Giardia duodenalis, a single-celled microorganism commonly responsible for debilitating diarrhea in humans. This discovery, led by a research team from the University of Cambridge, is believed to be the oldest known example of this parasite causing diarrhea in humans. The results were published in the journal Parasitology.

An indicator of public health problems

According to Dr. Piers Mitchell, lead author of the study and a member of the Department of Archeology at Cambridge, the presence of these parasites in the sediments of two Iron Age cesspools in Jerusalem suggests that the dysentery was endemic in the “Kingdom of Judah”. Dysentery, which presents with diarrhea, abdominal cramps, fever and dehydration, can be fatal, especially for young children.

Historical context and living conditions

The fecal samples came from sediments beneath toilets discovered in two building complexes south of the Old City, dating back to the 7th century BCE, when Jerusalem was the capital of the Kingdom of Judah. At this time, the Kingdom of Judah was a vassal state under the control of the Assyrian Empire. Jerusalem, as a thriving political and religious center, had between 8,000 and 25,000 residents.

The toilets examined, with almost identical cut stone seats, were probably reserved for the elite. One was in a sumptuously decorated estate in Armon ha-Natziv, probably dating from the reign of King Manasseh. The other, known as Ahiel’s House, was a domestic building housing an upper-class family.

Research methodology and results

To analyze these two thousand five hundred year old feces, the team used a biomolecular technique called “ELISA”, making it possible to detect specific proteins produced by unicellular organisms. Although tests for Entamoeba and Cryptosporidium were negative, those for Giardia were repeat positive.

Historical and medical implications

Ancient medical texts from Mesopotamia already describe diarrhea affecting populations in what is today the Near and Middle East. These sources do not state the causes of diarrhea, but encourage the use of modern techniques to investigate the pathogens involved. Confirmation of the presence of Giardia offers a new perspective on infectious diseases and living conditions in the ancient Near East.

This research was carried out through a collaboration between the University of Cambridge, Tel Aviv University and the Israel Antiquities Authority. It not only sheds light on the health conditions of the time but also opens the way to new methods of investigation in the study of ancient diseases.

Source de l’étude : Mitchell PD, Wang T, Billig Y, Gadot Y, Warnock P, Langgut D. Giardia duodenalis and dysentery in Iron Age Jerusalem (7th–6th century BCE). Parasitology. 2023;150(8):693-699. doi:10.1017/S0031182023000410