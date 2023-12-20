Jessie Jazz Vuijk still has to find her way as a mother: ‘I want to be completely honest about this whole process’

#Jessie #Jazz #Vuijk #find #mother #completely #honest #process

Jessie Jazz Vuijk

“Some days it’s going great, but the last two days there was little sleep and heavy feelings,” Jessie said with a photo of her and her son Xavier. ‘I have to find my way in this new world. I notice that my ‘mind’ thinks: ‘Gosh, people must be going crazy with that baby talk.’ Or: ‘Soon you’ll have to go back to work as usual.’

While she says she hardly knows what exactly she wants. ‘I want to have a coffee alone in a café behind my laptop. I want to move a bit more and then cuddle a lot again. And I want to be completely honest about this whole process. Because literally every woman I speak to shares the same feelings and yet we hardly see that anywhere.’

In October this year, Jessie gave birth to her son, whom she had with her partner Kaj Gorgels. It is the first child for the couple.

