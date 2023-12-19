Jesús Angulo accused América of ‘bribery’ to referees in the Final of the 14 (VIDEO) – Fox Sports

The Apertura 2023 Final is in the past, but controversies continue to arise from the match between América and Tigres at the Azteca Stadium, specifically with the case of the defender of the felines, Jesús Angulo, who made a gesture to the referees after the expulsion of Nahuel Guzmán in extra time, in which he suggests that the whistlers were “bribed” to favor the Águilas.

UNMISSABLE | Referees fired for celebrating America’s title; They were advisors and coordinators of the Commission

After the expulsion of Raymundo Fulgencio in the second half, which to this day continues to generate discussion as to whether it was or not, Tigres were left with nine for the red to Nahuel in extra time for an obvious second yellow when he tackled Julián Quiñones outside from the area in a counterattack action, but the heat of the game made Angulo openly accuse the referees of being “bought” with a sign.

VIDEO – Jesús Angulo accuses ‘bought referees’ in the America title

A court-level video taken behind the goal that Patón Guzmán defended in the first extra time shows the sequence of the expulsion of the Argentine goalkeeper. From the moment Adonai Escobedo showed him the red, the calls and show of the Autonoma goalkeeper, to seeing Jesús Angulo making the “bills” gesture to the assistant referee Alberto Morín.

This image of the Tigres player went unnoticed in the broadcast and has only now been shown on video. By questioning the honorability and integrity of the refereeing body, Jesús Angulo could be subject to sanction by the Disciplinary Commission, if an ex officio investigation is opened or if Club América files a complaint.

Also Read:  Igor Lichnovsky keeps his promise and gets the 14th title of America tattooed (VIDEO) – Fox Sports

ON TREND | Ricardo Salinas congratulates Azcárraga for the America champion

América achieved the 14th Liga MX title on Sunday at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula with a score of 3-0 in the Vuelta and 4-1 overall. Julián Quiñones, Richard Sánchez and Jonathan “Cabecita” Rodríguez were the authors of the championship goals for the Águilas, who took five years to be crowned again.

For its part, Tigres fell short of the dream of a two-time championship, something that only Pumas, León and Atlas have achieved in short tournaments. They maintain eight Liga MX titles and will continue to be regular protagonists, remembering that they have practically closed the signing of Juan Brunetta, an Argentine who will arrive from Santos Laguna.

