Jesús Corona asks Luis Ángel Malagón for the Tricolor goal

#Jesús #Corona #asks #Luis #Ángel #Malagón #Tricolor #goal

The former Cruz Azul goalkeeper asks that the América starter be the new goalkeeper of the National Team

‘);
}
});
}
})();*/

(function(){
$content = jQuery(‘.region-inner.region-content-inner’);
$contentmain = $content.find(‘div#block-system-main’);
$contentImg = $contentmain.find(‘.field.field-name-body’);
$contentMedia = $contentmain.find(‘.media_embed’);
$ImgAction = $contentImg.find(‘img’);
if(typeof $ImgAction != ‘undefined’){
$ImgAction.css(‘width’,’100%’);
$ImgAction.each(function(a,b){
if(typeof jQuery(this).attr(‘alt’) != ‘undefined’ && typeof jQuery(this).attr(‘title’) != ‘undefined’){
var img_val_alt = jQuery(this).attr(‘alt’);
var img_val_title = jQuery(this).attr(‘title’);
jQuery(this).attr(“title”,img_val_alt);
jQuery(this).attr(“alt”,img_val_title);
jQuery(this).after(‘

‘+img_val_alt+’ | ‘+img_val_title+’

‘);
}
});
}
})();

Also Read:  Brisbane Roar vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction and Betting Tips

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Code orange and yellow for rain, snow and blizzard! 29 counties covered by ANM weather warnings
Code orange and yellow for rain, snow and blizzard! 29 counties covered by ANM weather warnings
Posted on
Daugavins: After the bronze, we waited for calls from the best clubs, but I currently have the worst contract in my career
Daugavins: After the bronze, we waited for calls from the best clubs, but I currently have the worst contract in my career
Posted on
At 30, she discovered leukemia which showed signs of tiredness and spots on her thigh
At 30, she discovered leukemia which showed signs of tiredness and spots on her thigh
Posted on
That’s how long Aldi, Lidl, Edeka, Rewe and Kaufland are open
That’s how long Aldi, Lidl, Edeka, Rewe and Kaufland are open
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News